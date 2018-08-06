Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SRC Energy (SRCI) a $15.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

SRCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on SRC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. KLR Group lowered SRC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial lowered SRC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SRC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.91.

SRC Energy opened at $11.39 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SRC Energy has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.87 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,693,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,869,000 after acquiring an additional 361,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,921,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,861,000 after acquiring an additional 639,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,316,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after acquiring an additional 999,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 136.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,974,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,892 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

