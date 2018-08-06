Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Osram Licht (OSR) a €48.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.25 ($61.47).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

Shares of Osram Licht opened at €40.83 ($48.04) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.