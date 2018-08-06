Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $32.35 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group traded down $0.09, reaching $29.16, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 884,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,538. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $592.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,153,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,995,000 after purchasing an additional 937,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,187,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,286,000 after purchasing an additional 603,617 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,249,000 after purchasing an additional 547,921 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

