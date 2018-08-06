Jamba (JMBA) and iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Critical Analysis

Jamba (NASDAQ: JMBA) and iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jamba and iPic Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamba $70.92 million 2.84 -$2.74 million N/A N/A iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iPic Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamba.

Profitability

This table compares Jamba and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamba 0.60% -3.29% 1.16% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Jamba shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Jamba shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jamba and iPic Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamba 0 0 0 0 N/A iPic Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

iPic Entertainment has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 121.46%. Given iPic Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iPic Entertainment is more favorable than Jamba.

About Jamba

Jamba, Inc., through its subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, owns, operates, and franchises Jamba Juice stores. The company's restaurants provides blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. As of April 3, 2018, it operated approximately 800 franchised and company-owned Jamba Juice stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 115 screens at 15 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

