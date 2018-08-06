Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a $66.12 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.92.

JEC stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $981,883.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $46,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

