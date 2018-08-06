Jack in the Box (JACK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $124,280.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 129,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $3,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

