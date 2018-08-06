J P MORGAN EXCH/DISCIPLINED High YI (JPHY) Stake Increased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in J P MORGAN EXCH/DISCIPLINED High YI (BATS:JPHY) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J P MORGAN EXCH/DISCIPLINED High YI were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in J P MORGAN EXCH/DISCIPLINED High YI by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 919,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in J P MORGAN EXCH/DISCIPLINED High YI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in J P MORGAN EXCH/DISCIPLINED High YI by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in J P MORGAN EXCH/DISCIPLINED High YI by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J P MORGAN EXCH/DISCIPLINED High YI by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter.

JPHY stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. J P MORGAN EXCH/DISCIPLINED High YI has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

