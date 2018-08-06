J M Smucker (SJM) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Headlines about J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J M Smucker earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9706031601567 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of J M Smucker opened at $116.24 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $96.13 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.09 per share, with a total value of $530,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 557,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,177,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $277,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,292.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,342 shares of company stock worth $2,187,461 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

