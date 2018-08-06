ITT (ITT) PT Raised to $68.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NYSE ITT opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven C. Giuliano sold 11,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $632,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 105,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $5,553,258.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,954,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,875 shares of company stock worth $6,607,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,571,000 after acquiring an additional 234,194 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 5.7% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ITT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,625,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,320 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth about $40,647,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

