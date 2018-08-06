Isthmus Partners LLC Has $7.22 Million Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Express Scripts comprises approximately 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Express Scripts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.68.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESRX opened at $77.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. Express Scripts’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

