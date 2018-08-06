Isthmus Partners LLC Has $101,000 Stake in Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,969 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Windstream were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIN. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windstream in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windstream in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Windstream by 133.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 112,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Windstream by 127.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Windstream by 981.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Windstream alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIN. ValuEngine cut Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Windstream opened at $3.90 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $159.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.21. Windstream Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.