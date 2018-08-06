Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 2,894 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,109,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,470 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $46,176,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,565,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,954 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 956,491 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $538,978.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $382,418.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,856.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

