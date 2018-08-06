iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,898,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,962,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 706,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 51,841 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,756,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF opened at $37.51 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

