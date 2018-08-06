iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,721 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,869,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,786,000 after acquiring an additional 930,465 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,629,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 931,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,061,000 after acquiring an additional 152,243 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after acquiring an additional 137,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter.

OEF opened at $126.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

