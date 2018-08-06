iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) is Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1929 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

