Iridium Communications (IRDM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iridium Communications Inc., formerly GHL Acquisition Corp., is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite, and the provider of mobile satellite communications services offering 100% global coverage. Iridium offers voice and data communications services to the U.S. and foreign governments, businesses, non-governmental organizations and consumers via its constellation of 66 in-orbit satellites, seven in-orbit spares and related ground infrastructure. Iridium’s commercial end-user base includes the emergency services, maritime, government, utilities, oil and gas, mining, leisure, forestry, construction and transportation markets. Iridium’s products and related applications are installed in unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, commercial aircrafts, marine vessels, and ground vehicles. “

IRDM has been the topic of several other research reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

IRDM stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 45,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,439. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.54 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,617,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 117,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,844,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 740,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

