Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Insider Sells $108,300.14 in Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $108,300.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,469. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter worth $345,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 140.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

