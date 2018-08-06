Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Insider Sells $108,300.14 in Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $108,300.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE IQV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,469. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter worth $345,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 140.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.