Investors Buy Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $132.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.36 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded down ($0.52) for the day and closed at $37.03

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.