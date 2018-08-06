Investors Buy Shares of Amgen (AMGN) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $105.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.26 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amgen had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Amgen traded down ($0.38) for the day and closed at $197.61

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

