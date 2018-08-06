Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 6th (AHT, AMAG, AROC, BHR, CC, CIO, CON, DOC, ERII, FME)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 6th:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

had its price target increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $13.50 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €200.00 ($235.29) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) had its price target increased by Imperial Capital from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 309 ($4.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $17.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $320.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $82.00 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $87.00 target price by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $76.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €24.60 ($28.94) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $53.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $92.00 target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

