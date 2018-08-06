Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 6th (AER, AMD, APRN, AYX, BLUE, BPL, COLL, DATA, DWDP, EAF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 6th:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp to $25.00. Bank of America Corp currently has an average rating on the stock.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $3.50 to $2.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was given a $122.00 target price by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was given a $27.00 target price by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $123.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to $28.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was given a $58.00 target price by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was given a $21.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price lowered by Argus to $30.00. The firm currently has an average rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was given a $22.00 price target by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $13.75 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $203.00 to $217.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $37.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was given a $128.00 price target by analysts at Northcoast Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was given a $90.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) was given a $50.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $78.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $59.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.20. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was given a $11.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) was given a $32.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was given a $29.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $37.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

