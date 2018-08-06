Investar (ISTR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Investar earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.155220733706 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have commented on ISTR. BidaskClub upgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price target on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $27.15. 12,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, Director James M. Baker bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $193,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

