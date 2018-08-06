Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $42,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,462,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 71,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,195.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 207.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total transaction of $1,086,943.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $19,692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,277 shares of company stock valued at $65,648,052. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $205.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $133.60 and a one year high of $219.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.29.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

