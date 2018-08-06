Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research report released on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 4,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 39,745.53%. sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 556,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 233,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

