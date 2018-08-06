Inter Parfums (IPAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY18 guidance at approx $1.59 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inter Parfums opened at $61.40 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $748,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,861 in the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

