Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Lowered by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $6,306,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Intel by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 302,961 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 96,813 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Summit Insights downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Shares of Intel opened at $49.63 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

