Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 42,267 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,134.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.18.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $234.09 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $214.64 and a 12 month high of $275.31. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

