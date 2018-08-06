Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) SVP Sells 2,098 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $365,975.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.37, reaching $174.91, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 761,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $183.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 218.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Argus set a $172.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

