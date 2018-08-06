Insider Selling: Realty Income Corp (O) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,057.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:O traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $60.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,866,000 after purchasing an additional 192,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,694,000 after buying an additional 199,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,801,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,937,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,170,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 101,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,259,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,768,000 after buying an additional 76,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

