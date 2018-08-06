Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total value of $5,998,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total value of $6,194,700.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $6,385,500.00.

Palo Alto Networks opened at $206.96 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $219.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03, a PEG ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.79 million. research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,628.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 195,501 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.53.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

