Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (MASI) CEO Sells 60,074 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 60,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $6,551,069.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,376,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.47. The stock had a trading volume of 452,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,581. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Masimo to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Masimo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

