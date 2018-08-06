Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) CEO Sells 35,672 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total transaction of $18,558,001.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,129,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical traded down $1.80, reaching $520.80, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.21 and a 1-year high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

