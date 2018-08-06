Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) CEO Sells 35,672 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total transaction of $18,558,001.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,129,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical traded down $1.80, reaching $520.80, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.21 and a 1-year high of $539.30.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.69.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.
