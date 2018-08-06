Insider Selling: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) CFO Sells $1,258,172.78 in Stock

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,258,172.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,075.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.