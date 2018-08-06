Insider Selling: Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $18,920,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,946,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,862,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $20,241,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 185,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $17,025,550.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 170,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $14,725,400.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $15,597,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,104 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $957,942.08.

On Monday, June 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,198 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,422,483.24.

On Monday, June 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 135,478 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $11,533,242.14.

On Friday, June 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,522 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $3,371,621.82.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $15,093,000.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $11,475,800.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $100.58 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$89.43” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

