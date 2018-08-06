Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) CEO Sells $2,567,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $2,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Andrew Wilson sold 18,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $2,562,300.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,205,820.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Andrew Wilson sold 10,309 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,362,540.53.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $99.63 and a one year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 30.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,347 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $818,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.4% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,638 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

