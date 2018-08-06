Insider Buying: Barclays PLC (BARC) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Mike Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($122,977.35).
Barclays traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00), hitting GBX 188.56 ($2.44), during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 27,316,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.05).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.
