Inseego (INSG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego opened at $1.94 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.