ING Groep NV (ING) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 964,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 26.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 25.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 36.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2799 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

