Infinera (INFN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Infinera to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $13.00 price objective on Infinera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 2,170.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

