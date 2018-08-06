Infineon Technologies (IFXA) PT Set at €20.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.05 ($29.47).

Shares of Infineon Technologies opened at €19.70 ($23.18) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

