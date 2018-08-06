Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($30.12) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.05 ($29.47).

IFXA opened at €19.70 ($23.18) on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

