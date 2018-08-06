IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 28,053 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8,064.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 137,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 168.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of ROST opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,566.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $2,689,320.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

