IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 210,877 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2,305.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,877 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.7% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

