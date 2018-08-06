Imperial Oil Ltd to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. National Bank Financial has a “C$43.73” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.58.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$43.06 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$33.43 and a 1 year high of C$44.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

