Imperial Capital Weighs in on Matador Resources Co’s Q3 2019 Earnings (MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTDR. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.54.

Shares of Matador Resources opened at $31.14 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

