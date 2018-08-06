Immersion (IMMR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 118.96% and a net margin of 33.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Immersion news, major shareholder Senvest Management, Llc sold 384,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $5,149,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,971 shares of company stock worth $14,458,294. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

