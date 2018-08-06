Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stake Increased by Bank of The Ozarks

Bank of The Ozarks lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Bank of The Ozarks’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $139.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.66 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.82.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

