IFG Advisory LLC Sells 25,919 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,919 shares during the period. EXACT Sciences comprises about 1.1% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of EXACT Sciences worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $50.43 on Monday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.00.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $519,095.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

