IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,526,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,203,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,490,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 255,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 190,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 151,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $100.03 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

