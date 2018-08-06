IDACORP Inc (IDA) Stake Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,892 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,181 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 164.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,522 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after buying an additional 379,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The coal producer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $339.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $252,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,957.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

